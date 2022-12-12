Cash is a sweet boy looking for a loving home
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Pet of the Week
Posted:
Pet of the Week is sponsored by Teton Toyota, which serves eastern Idaho with a "No Problem" approach to every service and new and used car sale. It takes great pride in supporting this amazing community.
Our Pet of the Week is Cash!
Cash is a sweet boy who needs a loving and patient home since he gets frightened easily. He loves dogs and being around people he can trust.
Panda is available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.