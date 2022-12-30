A Feel Good Friday surprise for a deputy who helped a stuck cat inside a car at Walmart

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy who helped a woman in need at Walmart. Here’s what the message said:

I witnessed the most amazing thing today in the parking lot of Ammon Walmart. A lady was trying to get her cat “unstuck” from under the brake pedal of her car. She stated that the cat escaped from his carrier when she went inside. I offered to help, but found that his hind leg was severely tangled under the steering wheel. I suggested that she call Animal Control.

Two officers showed up and it was Deputy Woodhurst who took control of the situation. He tried to maneuver things around, but to no avail. He then took apart the wiring harness of the vehicle. Deputy Woodhurst worked for 40 minutes to free this cat and ensure that this cat didn’t break his leg, even when the cat bit him. He never gave up and never lost his temper. Once the cat was freed, thankfully unharmed, Officer Woodhurst put everything back together in the car, which took about another 30 minutes. This is an amazing human being and needs to be recognized for his amazing compassion. PLEASE find him!

We were able to find Dep. Woodhurst and tracked him down while he was on shift to thank him for his work (along with Dep. McIntier who was also assisting). Check out the surprise in the video player above!