A Feel Good Friday surprise for a woman retiring from Taco Bell after 22 years

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

It was a big week for Melina Lovell, a Rexburg woman who retired after working 22 years at Taco Bell. Melina loved her job and interacted with thousands of customers over the past two decades.

We heard Taco Bell in Rexburg was holding a farewell party for Melina so we decided to show up and surprise her! Check out the video in the player above.