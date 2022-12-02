Bannock County Historical Museum to host centennial celebration

POCATELLO — The Bannock County Historical Society will host an open house to honor 100 years of “saving the past for the future.”

The celebration begins Saturday at 10 a.m., with tours, music and Q&As with archivists and curators until 4 p.m., according to a news release from the society. The event is free of charge and open to all, museum director Lynn Murdoch told EastIdahoNews.com.

“A Century of Bannock County’s History in Photos,” a digital display, will be featured.

The celebration will be held at the BCHS Museum Gallery, at 3000 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello.

According to its history, provided to EastIdahoNews.com by Murdoch, the Bannock County Historical Society was developed on March 8, 1922, by a group of local residents. Those residents “recognized the importance of formalizing a way to collect and preserve the county’s history for future generations.”

Over the past 100 years, members of the society’s board have collected and curated documents, photos and trinkets relevant to local history. Board members also provide tours and lectures and maintain exhibits year-round.