Bannock County man gets 35 to life for lewd conduct with a 10-year-old

POCATELLO — A man found guilty of lewd conduct with a minor has been sentenced to a minimum of 35 years in prison.

Timothy D. Viles, 33, was sentenced by District Judge Javier Gabiola at a hearing on Nov. 23 following a July trial, court records show.

Viles was arrested by Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies in January 2020 following a lengthy investigation, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a child protection issue on Aug. 18, 2019. Deputies spoke with a woman who was concerned with some things, sexual in nature, that were being said by two girls, ages 8 and 10.

Deputies learned that at least one of the girls was dealing with night terrors, which were getting “progressively worse.”

When the girls told the woman that Viles had put his hand down their pants, she called the police.

Detectives launched an investigation, including forensic interviews with the children and child advocacy therapists. Through interviews and investigation, deputies learned that Viles had sexually assaulted both girls. The sexual attacks occurred between Jan. 1, 2019 and Feb. 28, 2019, court records show.

Following the investigation, Viles was arrested and charged with two felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16.

He was found guilty of one count.

Viles was ordered to serve a prison sentence of 35 years to life, with credit for 126 days time served. Gabiola also ordered him to pay $2,645.50 in fees and fines.