Beloved woman losing her vision gets a special surprise gift from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Thelma is a very loving and giving person who is always offering support to those in the community and around the world.

She suffers from Macular Degeneration, an eye condition that causes vision loss. Her type of Macular Degeneration is not treatable and over the last five years, she has almost completely lost her vision. Thelma is no longer able to drive and rarely leaves her home but it’s ok because her true love in life is writing cards.

Thelma writes thousands and thousands of cards to people in the community, state and across the nation. People love getting her cards and find comfort in them during times of despair. She never misses a holiday, birthday, death of a loved one, tragedy, heartbreak, celebration, hospital stay, recovery or just the opportunity to write just to tell someone she’s thinking of them and sending love.

Due to Thelma’s vision getting worse, a vision machine would help her continue to write cars and assist her in reading.

Secret Santa asked us to pay Thelma a visit and bring her an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see the surprise!