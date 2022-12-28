Cash rewards offered for tips after ‘explosive device’ components found in restroom

Courtesy Bingham County Sheriff’s Office

MORELAND — Cash rewards are being offered for tips that lead to an arrest after deputies responded to a local park for what appeared to be an explosive device in a restroom. Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called Monday at 1:45 p.m. RELATED | Bomb squad called to local park after ‘explosive device’ components found in bathroom When deputies arrived at the scene, they determined the device did appear to be explosive. The Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Regional Bomb Squad responded to analyze it and determined that a counter-charge (controlled explosion) needed to happen so it could be safe. The incident on Monday. | Courtesy Bingham County Sheriff’s Office

No one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Bingham County Detective Dalley at (208) 782-3066, or Bingham County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (208) 782-1234 in reference to case number 22BC03570.

Tips and information can also be reported anonymously online or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.