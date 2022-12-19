Community rallies around Inkom family whose home was destroyed in weekend fire

INKOM – A local firefighter and his family were shocked to learn their house burned down while they were out of town over the weekend.

Inkom Fire Chief Johnny Ketner’s home on Rapid Creek Road caught fire around noon Saturday, according to a news release from the Inkom Volunteer Fire Department.

The back of the house was fully engulfed in flames and was spreading to the attic when firefighters arrived. They knocked it out in about 30 minutes but the home and nearly everything inside is a total loss.

Though no one was inside at the time, there was a family dog and a chicken coop in the back of the house. Neither the dog nor the chicken coop were damaged, fire officials say.

Firefighters remained at the home until 5:30 Saturday afternoon and they believe a power strip used for a heat lamp in the chicken coop is how the blaze started.

In the wake of the fire, the American Red Cross and members of the community have rallied together to provide temporary housing and other immediate needs for the family, including a new Christmas tree and presents that were destroyed.

“The Ketner family (is grateful) for the tremendous love and support they have received in the last 24 hours. The City of Inkom and Inkom Volunteer Fire Department have established an account at Ireland Bank for monetary donations. Donations can be made at any Ireland Bank location and must reference the ‘Ketner Family Fundraiser,’ the news release says.

Donations can also be mailed to Ireland Bank at 110 Highway 30 East in Inkom.