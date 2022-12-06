Fire destroys home in Fort Hall

FORT HALL – A Fort Hall home is a total loss after it caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Randy L’Teton with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes tells EastIdahoNews.com a single-wide manufactured home on Jim and Diggy Road caught fire around 1 p.m. It’s out, as of 3 p.m.

Firefighters saw flames coming from most of the windows when they arrived, according to a news release.

It’s not clear what caused it, but officials say no one was inside when the fire started. No injuries have been reported.

The Fort Hall Fire Department is grateful to the Blackfoot Fire Department for assisting.