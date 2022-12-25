Idaho gas prices drop for Christmas

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE — Falling gas prices will help Idaho families fuel up the family sleigh for a holiday adventure this year.

According to AAA, nearly 113 million Americans, including 646,000 Idahoans, will take a trip to see family and friends between December 23 and January 2.

“Thankfully, gas prices have been steadily falling for the past few months, which should make a holiday road trip more manageable and maybe even put another present under the tree,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “January has historically been the low point before fuel prices start rising again, so we’re hoping for a lower number in the coming weeks.”

Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular is $3.62 per gallon, which is 15 cents less than a week ago and 58 cents less than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.12 per gallon, which is 13 cents less than a week ago and 55 cents less than a month ago.

The Gem State currently ranks 8th in the country for most expensive fuel behind Hawaii ($5.11), California ($4.36), Nevada ($4.03), Washington ($3.92), Oregon ($3.82), Alaska ($3.74), and Pennsylvania ($3.66).

Here’s a look at Christmas Day pump prices for the past seven years:

“With a 2% bump in auto travel, a 14% jump in air travel and a 23% increase in other modes of travel expected this holiday season, please plan on things being busier than last year, regardless of whether you’re on the road or at the airport,” Conde said. “We always remind travelers that one of the most important things they can pack is their patience.”

AAA recommends avoiding peak traffic congestion between 2 and 8 p.m. each day. Try to get an early jump on travel plans to reduce your stress along the way.

“Make sure you get plenty of rest before you hit the road, and always check road and weather conditions along your route and adjust your plans if necessary,” Conde said. “Share your travel plans with loved ones who can act on your behalf if you fail to arrive.”

AAA also recommends bringing water and snacks for people and pets, extra warm clothing, a first aid kit, flares or reflectors, and traction control devices like tire chains. If you’re waiting for help to arrive due to a vehicle disablement and you need to start the engine to warm up, make sure that the tailpipe is completely clear of snow and other debris. Never blindly follow your GPS – if a road isn’t properly maintained, turn around.