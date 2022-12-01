ITD closes section of I-15 due to winter storm and multiple crashes

DUBOIS — Authorities closed part of Interstate 15 between Dubois and the Montana State Line Thursday afternoon due to multiple slide-offs and deteriorating winter conditions.

Winter weather conditions are causing difficulties in the mountain passes where snow and ice are accumulating on roads, according to an Idaho Transporation Department news release. Emergency crews are currently working to clear the roads.

Officials warn that heavy snowfall has caused multiple crashes, which is delaying traffic. Additionally, ITD just experienced its third snowplow crash of the season near Soda Springs when a semi collided with a plow, apparently totaling both vehicles. As a result, there are fewer plows on the road to clear snow from highways.

It’s unclear when the highway will reopen.

ITD officials ask all motorists to check https://511.idaho.gov or the 511 app to keep abreast of road closures and road conditions. In addition, motorists should slow down, avoid passing plows on the right, and drive defensively.