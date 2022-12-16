Man allegedly lies to teen about his age, tries to have sex with her

ST. ANTHONY — A 24-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly lying to a teenager about his age and trying to have sex with her. A deputy wrote in court documents that he believes the man will continue to prey on underaged females based on his past.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a civil protection order violation. The protection order was for a 14-year-old girl against Ignacio Nathan Prince.

Prince has been charged with felony enticing a child through the internet, which occurred sometime between February and March of this year. He was additionally charged with a misdemeanor of attempting to violate a civil protection order. He was found in September trying to call the phone number previously associated with the 14-year-old girl.

The case against him was filed in October.

Deputies responded to the mother of the 14-year-old in September, who said Prince was violating the protection order and had found a way to contact her daughter.

The mother provided deputies with a large stack of papers that contained messages and chats between her daughter and Prince. A deputy went through the messages and was concerned given the ages of Prince and the victim, documents said.

“I read through the chat messages and observed that Prince was attempting to groom or seduce (the 14-year-old) by telling her repeatedly that he loved her, that she was beautiful…and offering to get her a birthday present,” a deputy wrote. “I further found messages that I believed to be intended by Prince to be enticing, seductive or persuasive to engage in the sexual act of oral sex.”

In an interview with the victim, she said she had met Prince via Snapchat. She said Prince told her he was 17 years old. The victim said that she and Prince began dating. They Facetimed frequently.

Prince would talk about oral sex and sex with her. The victim said she felt uncomfortable with Prince talking to her about that. The victim said Prince planned to come to one of her volleyball games and meet her in person.

“I found during a criminal history search of Prince that he was investigated and charged by the Rexburg Police Department in 2018. Prince was found to be with a 14-year-old juvenile female at a hotel in Rexburg that he had encouraged to run away from home,” the deputy wrote. “It is my belief that Prince will continue to prey on underaged juvenile females and has shown a pattern that is alarming and escalating.”

Prince had an arraignment on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to both charges. He is scheduled for a jury trial on March 9 at 9 a.m. at the Fremont County courthouse.