Man battling cancer gets an unexpected Secret Santa surprise in his driveway

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Kelly has had a heartbreaking last few years. He is the only child and lost his mother a few years ago. His father passed away last year.

A tumor recently burst in Kelly’s throat which led to an esophageal cancer diagnosis.

Kelly has worked his entire life in a potato warehouse. He is one of the kindest and most sincere people you’ll meet. He has the biggest heart and plows the sidewalks of the church near his house without being asked.

The gravesites for his parents only have a marker because Kelly doesn’t have the funds to afford headstones.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if we could visit Kelly and give him an early Christmas gift. Check ou the video in the player above!