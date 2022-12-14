Man charged after pursuit, near head-on crash in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A 31-year-old Ammon man was charged after allegedly speeding away from officers in his vehicle and almost causing a crash when he drove into oncoming traffic.

The incident happened in September, but Tyler Buchmiller was served an arrest warrant on Monday, according to court records. He has also made a court appearance.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Sept. 11, an officer was told about Buchmiller, who was spotted driving near 17th Street and South Boulevard in a silver Dodge Journey. He had warrants out for his arrest.

The officer followed Buchmiller and activated lights to pull him over. Buchmiller did not stop and instead drove northbound on South Boulevard. He was driving 50 to 60 mph in a 30 mph zone and driving in the middle of the road, documents say.

Buchmiller ran the stop sign onto Northgate Mile and almost caused a crash, police said.

“As we continued northbound on Northgate Mile, with three marked patrol vehicles with lights and sirens, the light turned red at Lomax and Northgate Mile. Buchmiller drove into oncoming traffic at the intersection and ran the red light driving at a high rate of speed,” the officer wrote in documents.

Buchmiller almost caused a head-on crash. Police called off the pursuit due to the danger it posed, as Buchmiller was allegedly driving faster than 65 miles per hour, documents say. The officer then requested an arrest warrant for Buchmiller for felony eluding.

The felony is punishable by up to five years in prison, a $50,000 fine, a three-year driver’s license suspension and restitution. He was given a $25,000 bond. Buchmiller is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County courthouse.