Man dies following crash in Jerome

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Dec. 1 at 2:42 p.m., on East 400 South at South 100 East, in Jerome County.

A 69-year-old-man from Jerome was driving westbound on 400 South in a 2014 Ram 1500. He drove off the right shoulder, over corrected, impacted a guardrail and concrete pillar on the south shoulder. He was transported by air ambulance to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.