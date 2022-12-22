Man sentenced to probation after attacking two people in their home

IDAHO FALLS – A local man was sentenced on Tuesday after assaulting a couple in their home and being found in possession of illegal drugs.

Michael Webster, 37, was sentenced by District Judge Dane Watkins to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor disturbing the peace and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Webster accepted a plea agreement in which he agreed to plead guilty to those charges, and the prosecution agreed to drop the initial charges of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor battery.

Webster was originally sentenced to three to six years in prison for the felony drug charge, but Watkins suspended his sentence, and Webster was given probation instead.

In July, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an Idaho Falls home regarding a domestic disturbance. As they arrived, emergency personnel were taking one of the victims to the hospital.

When deputies interviewed the victim at the hospital, she told them that Webster had come over to her house to “grab some stuff” with his girlfriend. Another man at the house began to yell at Webster’s girlfriend to “stay off their property.”

According to court documents, this upset Webster, and “an altercation pursued between Michael and (the other man).”

Webster shoved the man, causing him to fall down and hurt his arms. A woman tried to get in between the men to break up the fight but fell and broke her wrist, causing her to have to go to the hospital.

The next day, Webster’s car was seen parked at a hotel in Idaho Falls. Idaho Falls Police officers and Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies found him and took him into custody.

Webster and his girlfriend, who was on probation, consented to a search of their hotel room. During the search, officers found “blue pills in tin foil, a white crystal-like substance which (Webster) stated was methamphetamine, a green leafy substance which had the odor of marijuana, and more drug paraphernalia,” according to police reports.

Officers also found “a grinder, a straw with brown residue, a glass pipe with burnt green leafy residue inside, syringes, and rolling paper for marijuana cigarettes,” along with orange pills, and a “wax substance.”

Webster told the officers that all of the drugs and paraphernalia belonged to him.

He also told officers that the male victim from the day before had punched him in the eye, so he shoved him in self-defense. He also stated that the female victim had choked him, so he pushed her in self-defense.

Officers state in police reports that there were “no marks of bruises on Webster that would suggest this happened.”

Webster was then arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.