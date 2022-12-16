Months after son beat cancer, local family’s toddler now hospitalized in Utah with RSV

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The family of a baby born with several ailments has found themselves in need less than a year after its second-youngest member was declared cancer-free.

Rhea was born two months premature on May 31 with esophageal atresia, meaning her esophagus was not connected to her stomach, and choanal atresia – a completely blocked nostril.

“She’s had an oxygen tank since she was born,” Rhea’s mother Susan Smith told EastIdahoNews.com

After spending the first seven weeks of her life in the neonatal intensive care unit, Rhea was allowed to go home with her family — and her oxygen and feeding tubes. But she fell ill again and returned to the hospital.

Rhea is now being treated at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. She has been diagnosed with rhinovirus, adenovirus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) — a trio of upper respiratory viruses.

The baby girl began showing signs of improvement recently — signs that had not come in some time, Susan explained. So her doctors began the process of weaning her off some of her treatments. But Rhea’s heart rate dropped, forcing the medical team to reconsider changing the medical plan.

Unsure of what the immediate future holds, Susan has taken up residence at the Ronald McDonald House in Utah.

“We’ve been here for eight days now,” she said. “We’re afraid something’s going to happen and don’t want to not be here for her.”

Already in a dire position, Susan says she was terminated from her job via text message Thursday morning, leaving her entire family in an even greater bind.

To make matters even worse, Rhea’s stay at Primary Children’s has forced the Smith family to cancel a trip to Florida — a Make-A-Wish event for Susan’s eight-year-old son who was declared cancer-free after a four year battle earlier this year.

Susan explained that her son is not only missing the trip, he is home without his parents as Christmas approaches. Susan’s three daughters — 22, 19 and 16 years old — have been tasked with caring for their brother.

“The older girls are kinda juggling their work and watching their brother who is at home, which is really hard on him,” Susan said.

The Smiths have launched a GoFundMe, which can be found here, with a goal of $3,000 to assist with medical costs.

Asked if there is anything that people can do to help the family beyond money, Susan said:

“I have contacted one of my friends to bring over meals (to the older children). I know that still costs money,” she said. “Other than that, prayers…that, to me, has made a difference.”

Susan explained that she has a loving and supportive family but the difficulties have been very hard.

“Our family – we’ve been through some really hard times. It’s been a lot of hard years,” she said. “Multiple things have happened and we’re just trying to keep it together.”