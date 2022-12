POCATELLO – Pocatello Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a mountain lion.

A news release from the Pocatello Police Department says a mountain lion was spotted on security cameras around 4 a.m. in the 2000 block of Elmore Street.

Be cautious and keep an eye on smaller pets and children.

If you happen to see it, do not approach it. Call police at (208) 234-6100.