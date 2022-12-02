Portion of U.S. Highway 20 closed due to extreme weather conditions

ASHTON — U.S. Highway 20 closed in both directions Thursday night between Ashton and the Montana State Line.

The area is experiencing severe drifting snow and low visibility.

Idaho Highway 87 is also closed from the US-20 junction to the Montana State Line due to winter weather conditions.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Interstate 15, which was closed earlier Thursday between Dubois and the Montana State Line, has reopened to drivers.

Find the latest road conditions from the Idaho Transportation Department here.

The weather forecast can be found here and check out live traffic cameras here.