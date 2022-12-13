Patrol vehicle hit, police responding to multiple weather-related crashes

IDAHO FALLS— Idaho State Police are responding to several crashes from Idaho Falls to Ashton and troopers are asking people to stay home if they do not need to be on the roads.

In a Tweet late Monday afternoon, ISP said, “Motorists should use caution while traveling, increase following distance and decrease speeds.”

“We are responding to multiple slide-offs and a couple single vehicle crashes. Nothing with injuries right now. We are mostly experiencing that on Highway 20 from Ashton North. We have two (crashes) at the bridge at the Madison-Jefferson County Line and one above Highway 31 right now,” said Idaho State Police Lt. Marvin Crain around 5 p.m.

Crain told EastIdahoNews.com a state patrol vehicle was hit in the Idaho Falls area. There is minimal damage and no injuries.

He said people need to always be prepared with an emergency kit just in case that has water and a blanket for warmth.

“If it’s not a necessity to be out on these roads tonight, just enjoy your home and your family and come out after the storm passes and the roads get cleaned up,” Crain said.

Check here on 511 for road conditions. Click here for the latest weather conditions and you can find live road cameras here.