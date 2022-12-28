Pilot of small plane tries to land, ends up off runway

ALPINE, Wyoming — Deputies responded after an airplane passed the runway and hit some snow.

According to Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded after 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday. The incident happened at Alpine Airport in Wyoming; however, the end of the runway is in Idaho and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.

Lovell said a husband and wife were headed to Alpine from the Denver area.

“They were coming into land, and the runway was a little bit icy, and they just weren’t able to stop or get it back in the air before the end of the runway, and it ended up past the runway in the snow,” Lovell said.

No injuries were reported, and the pilot had called it in. Lovell said the FAA and NTSB was notified. Lovell said the pilot reported there was not a lot of damage to the small twin-engine plane.