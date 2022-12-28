Shelley police looking for information after window damaged at middle school

SHELLEY — Local police are asking for tips after a window was damaged at a middle school by what appears to be either a BB or pellet gun.

The Shelley Police Department posted on Facebook on Tuesday that sometime this last week, during winter break for students, Hobbs Middle School in Shelley was damaged.

The damage is on the east side of the building on a window.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to the Shelley Police Department on the case; however, no more information is being released at this time as the investigation is still pending.

If you know anything about this, you are asked to contact dispatch at (208) 785-1234 or reach out to the Shelley Police Department at (208) 357-3446.