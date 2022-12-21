Smell chlorine in your water? The city of Blackfoot says not to worry

The following is a news release from the city of Blackfoot.

Last week, the city of Blackfoot initiated chlorinating its culinary water system.

Currently, there are two temporary injectors on the system. The permanent injection system is set to be installed this summer and will include six well stations and the water tank in the city’s network.

Some residents have called to ask about the chlorine odor they are smelling in the water. The level of chlorine that is being injected right now is very low. It is surprising that anyone can detect an odor or taste unless they live very close to the well house where we are injecting the chlorine.

We will be putting out more information on our water treatment plan over the next several weeks, including some frequently asked questions and answers.