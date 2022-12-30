The top 10 videos you were watching on EastIdahoNews.com in 2022

IDAHO FALLS – From the heartwarming Secret Santa stories to the ongoing saga of Chad and Lori Daybell and the horrific flooding in Yellowstone National Park, EastIdahoNews.com was there to capture it all on camera this year.

As 2022 comes to a close, here’s a look back at our 10 most viewed Youtube videos, based on our analytics. And some of them weren’t even produced in 2022.

10. Parents of 12 break down when they discover what a Secret Santa has brought them (Dec. 15, 2020)

Misty and Ben Ashley have 12 kids between the ages of 17 and one. Many are adopted or are in the process of being adopted and both parents work long, odd hours to provide a home for them. The couple were in need of a van and new furniture and Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to surprise them. The 2020 surprise earned 311,168 views in 2022.

9. 2021 Secret Santa Special – Part 1 (Dec. 31, 2021)

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy every holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Here is a collection of the surprises from 2021, which garnered 370,672 views this year.

8. The 2019 Secret Santa special! $500,000 given away and here’s every surprise we recorded this year (Dec. 25, 2019)

This collection of surprises from 2019 earned 373,252 views in 2022.

7. Russian tank crushes Ukrainian car with person inside (Feb. 25, 2022)

An elderly person in Ukraine appeared to survive their vehicle being crushed by a Russian tank while they were inside. Footage posted online in February and verified by The Independent shows the tank flattening a vehicle on the outskirts of Kyiv. This video has 427,714 views.

6. Trial no longer set for January in Lori Vallow Daybell case as judge suspends case (Oct. 6, 2022)

Before ruling on Dec. 8 that the 10-week trial for Chad and Lori Daybell would begin on April 3, 2023, District Judge Steven Boyce suspended the case in October, pending a mental competency evaluation for Lori. EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton recorded this video, which earned 446,141 views.

In April, Lori’s arraignment also garnered a lot of views — 363,791 to be exact.

For the latest Daybell news, click here.

5. She lost her limbs but never lost hope. How Rosalie Parker miraculously recovered after nearly dying (Nov. 16, 2020)

Nine-year-old Rosalie Parker’s story captured everyone’s attention when Nate Eaton first reported it in 2020. It continues to attract audiences two years later because the video earned 524,457 views in 2022. Watch her story again above.

4. Woman with “unfixable” jaw who’s had 96 surgeries, cant speak when given Secret Santa gift (Dec. 16, 2020)

A few years ago, Jennifer fell while she was working at a hotel and broke her jaw. After enduring 96 surgeries, doctors have deemed her jaw “unfixable.” She has to blend foods and drink smoothies as she cannot chew anything. She also obtained a traumatic brain injury from the accident which in turn has given her severe headaches and makes her forget things easily. She acquired a severe MRSA infection in 2019. She is not able to work due to her health, but volunteers weekly at Ethel Boyes Elementary helping young children read. Jennifer’s father passed away a few days before this video was published and Secret Santa asked us to give her some holiday cheer with a special gift. The 2020 surprise earned 1,003,814 views in 2022.

3. The boots of a missing young man have been found, and his mother is speaking about his disappearance (Oct. 14, 2022)

Six months after his disappearance, there are still no answers in the Dylan Rounds case. Law enforcement continue to search for him. His mom spoke with us in October after her son’s boots were found in Lucin, Utah, where he lived and worked. This video has 1,260,355 views.

Other videos related to the case, including when the FBI got involved, an arrest warrant being issued for Dylan Rounds’ neighbor and our conversation with Dylan’s parents in October, have also gotten a lot of attention and are worth noting.

For the latest on the Dylan Rounds case, click here.

2. What happens when someone is cremated? (Sept. 10, 2021)

This video from 2021 became a topic of conversation after 12 decomposed bodies and 50 fetuses were found inside Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello the week before. Lance Peck, the director of the funeral home, is charged with 63 misdemeanors involving his conduct as a mortician. Earlier this month, his court hearing was rescheduled for March 13. This interview with Brian Wood of Wood Funeral Home explaining how the cremation process works garnered 1,902,264 views in 2022.

1. Video shows road destroyed in Yellowstone as tourists remain trapped in area (June 13, 2022)

Viewers were stunned to see the damage caused by a massive flood in Yellowstone National Park this summer. The park reopened after a 9-day closure. Though it didn’t last long, West Yellowstone and Island Park saw a decrease in tourists this season. Federal managers told the Associated Press in June cleanup efforts could take years and cost upwards of $1 billion to rebuild. This video showing the initial damage has 2,106,213 views, as of Dec. 29.

