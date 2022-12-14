Woman allegedly threatens man with knife and wanted to ‘kill him,’ according to documents

REXBURG — A 61-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday after allegedly threatening to kill a relative with a knife during an argument.

Susan Lee Lake has been charged with felony aggravated assault. If convicted, she could serve up to five years in prison and pay a $5,000 fine plus restitution.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to a home on Nov. 15 regarding a 911 phone call where a man said Lake was threatening him with a knife. Dispatch could hear yelling in the background during the call, documents say.

Once deputies arrived at the home in Madison County, they talked to Lake and the victim, who both appeared to have calmed down.

One deputy asked Lake why she got a knife and she said, “Because I hate him and yeah I wanted to kill him. I’m a crazy b****,” documents said.

A deputy asked Lake what her intentions were. She said she got the knife out of a drawer and the victim knew she was going to stab him so he grabbed her and took it from her.

The victim told deputies that she lunged at him with the knife. He said Lake told him, “I’m going to kill you.”

“I asked Susan if she really intended to kill him, like she had said earlier, and she said at the time she did,” a deputy wrote.

She was taken to Madison Memorial Hospital to have a mental health evaluation and was cleared by doctors.

Lake posted the $25,000 bond and a no-contact order was issued toward the victim. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Madison County courthouse.