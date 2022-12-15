Young man killed in crash near Mountain Home

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Dec. 15, at approximately 7:22 a.m., eastbound I84 at milepost 73, in Elmore County, west of Mountain Home.

A 24-year-old male from Nampa was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla eastbound on I84. The Corolla drove into the median and rolled.

A 25-year-old male passenger from Nampa was transported by ground ambulance to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The left lane of I84 was blocked for approximately two hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.