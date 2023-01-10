10 movies I can’t wait to see in 2023

The new year is not only a time to reflect on the past but also a great to get excited about what the future holds. When it comes to cinema, Hollywood is preparing to hurl all kinds of offerings at perspective filmgoers. There’s a lot to choose from, but here are 10 upcoming movies that I can’t wait to see. In order of release date:

“65” – March 17 A shipwrecked pilot finds himself dodging dinosaurs while trying to find a way home. This flick is being produced by Sam Raimi (“Evil Dead,” the Toby Maguire “Spider-Man” trilogy) and stars Adam Driver. That’s enough to get me interested.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” – March 24 The “John Wick” franchise is a bit of a throwback to the action cinema of the 80s and 90s, which is a breath of fresh air in a world where comic book movies and sci-fi franchises like “Avatar” dominate the landscape. So you bet, I’m excited to spend a couple more hours watching Keanu Reeves kick bad guy booty. See the trailer here.

“Evil Dead Rise” – April 21 Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell bring forth another helping of the legendary “Evil Dead” series. The trailer, which dropped this week, is 10 kinds of creepy, which is perfect for an “Evil Dead” film. I’m getting my popcorn ready!

“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3” – May 5 Director James Gunn was recently put in charge of DC Comics movies going forward, but before he leaves the MCU, he’s delivering one last salvo of “Guardians.” Get ready to laugh but have a box of tissues handy, just in case things get emotional.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” – June 2 The first “Spider-Verse” movie is my second-favorite Spidey flick of all time. Not only was it a great story, but it also utilized comic book-style visuals better than any superhero movie that had come before it. I can’t wait to see what they come up with next.

“Asteroid City” – June 23 The new Wes Anderson film is a romantic dramedy set at a convention for stargazers in 1955. The film will receive a limited release before going wide release later in the year.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” – June 30 OK, so Harrison Ford is like 100 years old now, and “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” was depressingly mediocre. Maybe I shouldn’t be too excited for this one. But James Mangold is in the director’s chair and his track record (“Logan,” “Ford v Ferrari”) gives me hope. Plus, the trailer gave me all sorts of warm nostalgia fuzzies.

“True Love” – Oct. 6 There’s not a lot of available information about this flick yet. But the cast includes John David Washington, Gemma Chan and Ken Watanabe. And I enjoyed director Gareth Edwards’ take on Godzilla, not to mention “Andor,” on which he was the showrunner. I’ll give this one a chance.

“Ghostbusters Afterlife” sequel – Dec. 20 “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” was the movie “Ghostbusters: Answer the Call” should have been and it will be interesting where the filmmakers decide to take these characters and this story.

”Ferrari” – TBA 2023 This biopic covers Enzo Ferrari and the rise of Ferrari as an exotic car brand. It’s inspired by a book by Brock Yates and stars Adam Driver. The film is a passion project director Michael Mann has been trying to get made for at least 15 years. That’s more than enough to pique my interest.