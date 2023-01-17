Adopt a doggie or kitty at the Pocatello Animal Shelter for half price

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – Start the new year off by adding a furry friend to your family and giving him or her a fur-ever home thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.

Now through Saturday, January 28, Friends will cover 50% of the adoption cost from the City of Pocatello’s animal shelter. Additional discount programs are also available, and Pocatello Animal Services staff will help potential pet parents find the right discount option for them.

These adoptions are being sponsored by Friends to help with the overflow of cats and dogs on the adoption floor.

Citizens can adopt a cat for $17.50 plus tax, or a kitten (six months old and younger) for $25 plus tax. All adoptions include vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery, a microchip for permanent identification, and a collar.

Dog and puppy adoptions regularly cost $130 plus tax and are now $65 plus tax with the discount. All adoptions include vaccinations, a collar, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip for permanent identification.

Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit the website or call 208-234-6156.