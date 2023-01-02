Boy wins $500 tossing a tater at Spud Kings hockey game

IDAHO FALLS — It was a potato toss at Mountain America Center Thursday.

Foam potatoes, provided by Teton Toyota and Bingham Healthcare, were available for purchase for $2, $3 or $5. After the second period of the Spud Kings hockey game, fans threw the potatoes at a target placed on center ice. The person who got their potato closest to the bullseye won $500.

The winner was Daxon Grimmett, a local who attended the game with his dad. When asked what he was planning on doing with the winnings, Daxon’s dad quickly replied that he would be saving the money.

Proceeds from the sale of the potatoes went to the Salvation Army Love Beyond Christmas program. Over 1,000 foam potatoes were purchased.

If you missed the fun, you still have more opportunities to come to a Spud King game and throw your foam potato on the ice. The remaining Teton Toyota Tater Toss events will be happening Jan. 7, 14, 20, 21, 28 and Feb. 4 and 8. Each night will benefit a local charity.