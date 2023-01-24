Bridge damage on I-15 causes problems for multiple drivers

BLACKFOOT — Officials are urging drivers to be aware and use caution on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot due to a damaged bridge.

“There is damage to a bridge I-15 northbound near milepost 95 in the slow lane,” an alert from Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says. “Expect delays and please slow down through the area. Deputies are on scene directing traffic.”

One driver tells EastIdahoNews.com 10-15 cars “went off the road” north of Blackfoot and chunks of concrete were all over the interstate. He said his tire was damaged from the concrete.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we learn more.