Car crashes into Rexburg pharmacy

REXBURG — The driver of a Toyota Corolla crashed into the entrance of a Rexburg pharmacy Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and North 2nd West.

Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com the driver of a vehicle appears to have run a red light at the intersection before colliding with another car. The Carolla then crashed into The Medicine Shoppe.

Hagen says nobody in the vehicles or pharmacy was injured in the crash.

EastIdahoNews.com will post additional details as more information is released.