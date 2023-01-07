City of Chubbuck looking for input on $70K park upgrade

CHUBBUCK — The city of Chubbuck is planning a $70,000 amenities upgrade at Hiram Park and officials want input about which amenities would best serve the public.

Hiram Park is a 1.93-acre park on Hiram Avenue near the Chubbuck Road-Philbin Road roundabout. According to a survey, the city is planning a “high quality, low maintenance” amenities upgrade to a 0.93-acre portion of the park sometime this year.

“Not every park in the City should have the same amenities,” an introduction to the survey says in part. “Neighborhoods have different populations over time — a neighborhood comprised of young families would likely benefit from playground equipment while that same neighborhood 40 years later may be comprised of few children and more aged adults and improvements like shaded seating areas or fitness stations would be used more than tot lots.”

The survey asks contributors to provide their address, age range and the age range of the children in their household. It then asks for recommendations and ranking for a selection of options. Finally, it asks if the contributor supports the idea of raising additional funds for more significant park improvements.

The project will be funded by a portion of the fees collected from residential building permits since 2019.