City of Idaho Falls declares snow event, parking restrictions now in place

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

The recent accumulation of snow has exceeded two inches which qualifies as a snow event. Parking restrictions are now in place for all roads located within Idaho Falls city limits.

This is the fourth round of city-wide snow removal this season. Snow plow operators began removing snow from priority roads early this morning.

“Although parking restrictions are in place for all roads until we issue another notice, we’ve provided a schedule with an interactive map to give property owners a better idea of when the snow plows will be in their neighborhood and when they have finished,” states Public Information Officer, Kerry Hammon.

Vehicles parked on streets after a snow event is called will be subject to ticketing and relocation in accordance with the City’s Snow and Ice Control Policies and Procedures Manual.

“Plowing approximately 750 lane miles typically takes about 72 hours, unless we get more precipitation and need to start over,” explains Hammon.

A snow event means three things: 1) parking restrictions are in place for all streets; 2) snow plows have begun plowing streets on a priority basis; and 3) property owners must remove snow and ice from their sidewalks within 24 hours following the cessation of the precipitation.

ZONE B: Zone B is currently being plowed and will continue to be plowed until completion. Zone B is the majority of the city and is colored yellow on the zone map.

DOWNTOWN: Downtown will be plowed during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 28 from midnight to 7 a.m. to minimize the impact on businesses. Downtown is colored gray on the zone map.

ZONE A: Zone A is a relatively small area located in the center of the city and is colored green on the zone map. Most of the streets in zone A are relatively narrow, therefore plowing is done over a two-day period to allow residents who utilize on-street parking to find alternative parking. The schedule is as follows:

East and west streets on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North and south streets on Monday, Jan. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.