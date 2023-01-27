Crash near Inkom shuts down northbound lanes of I-15
Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com
INKOM — Law enforcement is responding to a crash on Interstate 15 near Inkom that has closed lanes for drivers.
According to 511, the crash happened on northbound I-15 near mile marker 58 just before 10 a.m. Friday. An EastIdahoNews.com user says a semi truck is jackknifed across both northbound lanes.
It’s unknown if anyone is hurt but this is the latest crash reported in eastern Idaho. Idaho State Police responded to a wreck Friday morning that resulted in the death of one person on State Highway 33. All lanes in the area of the wreck remain blocked as of 9:45 a.m., according to Idaho State Police.
You can find the latest weather forecast here.
Track road conditions from ITD here and view live traffic cameras here.
EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information becomes available.
