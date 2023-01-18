Idaho Falls man accused of sexually assaulting and raping minor for multiple years

IDAHO FALLS — A 24-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting and raping a minor for at least four to five years.

Aaron Joshua Keck has been charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, a minor reported Keck had sexually assaulted her from September 2014 to September 2019 at a home in Idaho Falls.

The girl’s age at the time it all started was eight years old. She was 12 or 13 when it finished, according to documents. She is now 16 years old.

The victim told a family member about the abuse in April 2022, and a detective investigated.

The victim told investigators that she was touched inappropriately by Keck. The victim said there were a minimum of 20 times that Keck had sexually assaulted or raped her.

“While speaking with Aaron, he stated that the allegation (were) true,” investigators said in court documents.

Keck recalled at least three or four occasions when he touched her inappropriately. He said it happened less than once per year until the minor was 13 years old.

Keck referred it to as “molestation,” documents said. Keck would have been around 15 years old when he allegedly began abusing the victim.

He was given a $15,000 bond and has since posted it. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim on Tuesday. The charge is punishable by life in prison.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County courthouse.