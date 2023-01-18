ISU making pieces of Holt Arena available for purchase

POCATELLO — As its renovation project, Idaho State University is offering Bengal fans the opportunity to own a piece of Holt Arena.

Retired seats from the arena will be available for purchase on Jan. 30, according to a news release from the university. Seats will be sold for $10 apiece as-is and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The seat sale will be held in the Holt Arena parking lot between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

All proceeds from the sale will support student-athletes of all sports through the Champions Fund.