Jackie is a huggable dog who loves chickens and needs a fur-ever home

Our Pet of the week is Jackie!

She’s around seven years old and we think she’s a lab mix.

Jackie was raised on a farm and she’s an inside-outside dog. Her previous owner says she loves chickens – not to eat, but they’re her best friend.

When she first meets you, she’ll run until she knows she can trust you and then she’ll want to stay right by your side. She loves to give hugs to those people she knows.

Jackie is 100% sponsored! She is available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.