Life Lessons: Julie Walker shares marriage advice and how she has fun with her grandkids

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Today we are continuing our conversation with Julie Walker. She and her husband moved into MorningStar last March and are adjusting to their new way of living.

Julie shared how they’ve been able to have a successful marriage, what she learned raising three boys and why she’s called the “silly, kooky grandma.”

Watch our conversation in the video player above!