Man charged with felonies after allegedly passing counterfeit bills

IDAHO FALLS – A Wyoming man was charged with a felony after allegedly trying to pay for items at a gas station with movie prop money.

Corbin Jay Ooka, 33, was charged with multiple counts of felony attempt to pass fictitious bills and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 6 a.m. on Monday morning to a report of a man trying to use counterfeit money at the Hitt the Road gas station on Ammon Road.

The reporting party told dispatch that the man, identified as Ooka, tried to pay for the items with a $100 bill marked “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY.” The news release states the bill was “obviously fake.”

Deputies say when the gas station clerk told Ooka it was a fake bill, he paid for the items “by other means” and left. The clerk then called dispatch, and deputies were able to locate Ooka and interview him.

Ooka told deputies he did not know the bill was fake and said he got it from a female he refused to name.

He then reportedly showed deputies a second fake $100 bill and gave it to them.

During a search of Ookas car, deputies say they found approximately 23 grams of marijuana.

Ooka was then arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. During a search of his person, a third fake $100 bill was found in Ooka’s possession.

Ooka’s bond has not yet been set, and he is awaiting further court proceedings.