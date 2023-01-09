Man dies in semi crash on I-84 near Jerome

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred Monday at approximately 9:54 a.m. on I-84 at milepost 173 in Jerome County.

A 43-year-old male from Boise was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck eastbound on I-84. The truck went off the roadway, jackknifed and rolled. The driver was wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries on scene.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.