Police want your help finding missing Idaho Falls woman

IDAHO FALLS – Police are concerned about the welfare of an Idaho Falls woman, who’s been missing since Sunday morning.

A news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department says Amber Burroughs, 40, failed to show up for work Sunday. Family members tell police it’s out of character for Burroughs to do something like this. They haven’t been able to reach her since then, and want to know where she is.

Burroughs is about 5 foot 7, 165 pounds, and has red hair.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be is asked to contact the department at (208) 529-1200.