UPDATE: Power restored in eastern Idaho

UPDATE

Shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday, Rocky Mountain Power crews restored power to customers in eastern Idaho.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — There are over 5,000 people without power in several cities across eastern Idaho Thursday afternoon.

According to an outage map on Rocky Mountain Power’s website, there are 5,375 customers without power in the areas surrounding Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, and Shelley.

The reason behind the outage is a damaged powerline.

“It’s actually a transmission line which is why they are all related. I do not know the actual cause yet,” said Jona Whitesides, a spokesman with Rocky Mountain Power.

Whitesides said the power outage was reported at 11:50 a.m. He said the affected transmission line comes from the company’s Goshen Substation.

Crews are expecting power to be back on before 3 p.m.

“If people do have an outage, report it,” he said.

Click here to view the outage map.