Skyline High School dismisses classes due to gas leak

IDAHO FALLS — Skyline High School has canceled classes for the rest of the day due to a gas leak.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to the school around 12:50 p.m. for a report of a gas leak in the front of the school. Students were evacuated to Eagle Rock Middle School and Intermountain Gas Company was contacted to fix the problem.

Nobody reported feeling sick and there were no injuries, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon who said the evacuation was done as a precautionary measure.

Skyline students have been dismissed and are free to go home, D91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne tells EastIdahoNews.com. Parents wishing to pick up their high school kids can check them out at Eagle Rock Middle School.

Busses are running on their regular schedules so students who take the bus will remain at Eagle Rock until their bus arrives.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is directing traffic in the area and the public is asked to be patient.