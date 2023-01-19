St. Anthony leaders want to hear from the community after pushback against fiber project

ST. ANTHONY — A local city is seeking to get fiber optic lines, but there has been some pushback, and now the city wants to hear from the community.

In early January, the city of St. Anthony submitted a grant application to the Idaho Broadband Fund, which would provide $1.2 million in funding for a $1.8 million municipal project. The rest of the money would come from ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds the city has.

It would connect 20 municipal properties with city-owned fiber optic lines. According to a news release from St. Anthony, “These properties all provide essential public services, including services related to public health and safety, emergency response, utility operations, and more.” One of those places that would be connected is City Hall.

“It will give the city the ability to monitor things better,” said Donald Powell, the mayor of St. Anthony. “It gives us the ability with a lot more data and a lot more speed. It will just make all of our operations a lot more efficient.”

A fiber optic cable is a thin strand of glass that transmits data through light. Fiber internet is normally much faster than other types of connections.

“Our phone system (right now) is through Blackfoot, and our internet is through Sparklight. Restrictions on data and how much we have: the system can’t work to its optimum capacity because we can’t get the internet traffic that we need, so this would make it so we are able to communicate better,” said Powell.

However, not everyone is on board with the idea.

“Unfortunately, some incumbent operators have filed comments with the state framing this project as competitive with their retail broadband operations rather than a local municipal project to improve city operations for the benefit of the community,” the news release said.

“We are not building anything to compete with them. It’s for the city of St. Anthony… so the city can be more efficient,” Powell told EastIdahoNews.com.

The city wants the community to be informed about the project and ask questions.

“We really want to hear from the citizens from St. Anthony on our website and Facebook. They can write something, mail us a letter, or come in. We really would like citizen’s input on the fiber,” Powell said.

Additionally, there is a website specifically designed to understand fiber from the city of St. Anthony, click here. The community is encouraged to come to City Council meetings and comment.

“I think fiber is kind of the future. A lot of cities around are looking to do it. Idaho Falls and Ammon are doing it. It’s all around us,” he said. “As of right now, it would just be city facilities. If we do expand … there won’t be just one provider … that’s in the future. This right now is just us.”

RELATED | More fiber installations, road projects coming in 2023, Idaho Falls mayor says