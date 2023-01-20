Students can enter an art contest at a local airport and win cash

IDAHO FALLS — A local airport is inviting students to compete in an art contest to win cash prizes and display their work to over 600,000 passengers.

The Idaho Falls Regional Airport is hosting its first annual “Student Art Contest” in conjunction with the new Idaho Falls Regional Airport Arts Program.

RELATED | Live bands, displays and contests: Idaho Falls Airport launches arts program

“We are so excited to be launching this new program. We launched our arts program at the end of 2022 hoping to highlight some live performances, art displays… and promote local artists,” said Emily FitzPatrick Harris, Idaho Falls Regional Airport Business Development Manager. “This art contest really helps us to fulfill our mission of connecting these local artists and really promoting art.”

The contest is open to Idaho Falls School District 91 high school students. The contest opened on Tuesday, and artwork will be accepted until March 1.

The contest aims to spark young artists’ imaginations to depict how “Idaho Falls flies into the future.” It’s an opportunity for students to display their work in front of the over 600,000 passengers who make their way through the airport each year, a news release from the airport said.

“It’s a pretty fun and unique opportunity because we have so many people pass through the airport this past year, so to have the opportunity to have your art viewed and have your name out there is really cool,” FitzPatrick Harris said.

Students could win cash too. The first-place winner will get $300. The second-place winner will get $150, and the third-place winner will get $50.

“We are really hoping that it promotes participation and gets people excited,” she said. “Winners and honorable mentions will be featured at the airport so that they will be able to have their art displayed for the next year until we hold the contest again.”

She is hoping that students can be as creative as possible. Artwork can be completed in the medium of the artist’s choice, whether it’s a painting, colored drawing, or really anything.

Students submitting their art are asked to include the following information along with their submission:

Name

Grade

School

Phone number

Email

Name of artwork

Description of artwork (up to 250 words)

To enter, scan or send a high-resolution image of your submission to FitzPatrick Harris at efitzpatrick@idahofalls.gov before March 1.

Winners will be decided and announced in June.