Terri Irwin from Australia Zoo, ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Terri Irwin is the owner of Australia Zoo and you’ve probably seen her in ‘The Crocodile Hunter,’ ‘Croc Files,’ ‘The Crocodile Hunter Diaries’ and ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins.’

Her husband Steve was the famous “Crocodile Hunter” and tragically passed away in 2006 from a stingray injury.

Steve and Terri have two children – Bindi and Robert – and I’ve interviewed both of them! They were so much fun to talk to.

Now I’m talking with their mum and this is what I asked Terri:

What is your favorite thing about running Australia Zoo?

Do you ever worry about getting so close to crocodiles or dangerous animals?

Why are you so passionate about helping animals?

You have two really awesome kids – and now an adorable granddaughter. What do you like best about being a mom and grandma?

Where did the idea come from to open Australia Zoo and what is your favorite animal?

What can we do to help endangered animals?

Have you ever been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes?

BONUS QUESTIONS

You’ve lived in America and Australia. What is one food you can only get in America that you love and one food you can only get in Australia that you love?

Your husband was an awesome guy who helped a lot of animals. What did you like most about him?

Can you share a piece of advice with me that might help our viewers and me?

