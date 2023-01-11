TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by East Idaho Credit Union
These schools are closed Wednesday due to extreme weather conditions

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
Weather

The following school districts have canceled classes Wednesday due to extreme weather conditions:

  • Butte County School District 111

You can find the latest weather forecast here and live traffic cameras here.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if more closures are announced.

