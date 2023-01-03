Truck driver hit and killed on I-84

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

BOISE — Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle versus pedestrian collision which occurred Tuesday at approximately 6:36 a.m., on westbound Interstate 84, near milepost 65.9 in Ada County.

A black Subaru Forester driven by a 52-year-old male from Hammett was traveling westbound on Interstate 84. A 35-year-old male from Pasco, Washington, was in the lane of travel when he was struck by the Subaru. The driver of the Subaru stayed on scene for law enforcement and the male pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A white 1989 Peterbilt Tractor Truck was located just east of the scene and was stopped, blocking the westbound Port of Entry on ramp lane. It was later confirmed the abandoned Peterbilt belonged to the deceased male.

Traffic on westbound Interstate 84, was blocked for approximately two hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.