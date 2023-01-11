Two homes evacuated as firefighters respond to broken gas line

UPDATE

As of 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, the gas leak has been resolved. The road is reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters are on the scene of a broken gas line and the public is asked to avoid the area.

According to an Idaho Falls Fire Department Facebook post, the gas leak is on the 200 block of 6th Street. The Idaho Falls Police Department is providing traffic control and has the block from South Emerson Avenue to South Lee Avenue closed to drivers.

Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.

Kerry Hammon, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Fire Department, said two homes in the area had been evacuated as a safety precaution. No injuries have been reported.

Intermountain Gas is responding to help fix the issue as quickly as possible. Currently, there is no estimated time for repairs.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article with more information as it becomes available.