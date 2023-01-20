Woman accused of speeding away from police, hitting patrol vehicle

BLACKFOOT — A 27-year-old Idaho Falls woman faces several charges after allegedly speeding from police and then hitting a patrol vehicle with her car.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, on Tuesday, an officer found a silver Honda Accord near NW Main Street in Blackfoot weaving on the road. The driver then kept traveling in the center median.

The officer caught up to the vehicle and noticed the driver had her head over the steering wheel as if she had a hard time seeing the road, documents said.

The officer then activated emergency lights, but the vehicle sped up on Highland Drive. The vehicle went 68 mph in a 30 mph zone and ran a stop sign.

The driver was later identified as Breanna Lynn Davis.

She began going 80 mph in a 30 mph zone, documents said.

“On Highway 91 (NW Main Street), the vehicle reached speeds of 92 mph in a 45 mph zone, crossing the center median and getting into the oncoming lane of travel and continuing southbound. The vehicle turned west onto Alice Street, where the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove up on the sidewalk,” the officer wrote in documents.

Davis then managed to get back onto the road and continued. The vehicle eventually went onto Park Street, where Davis ended up colliding with a marked patrol vehicle.

Davis was placed into custody.

“I asked her why she ran from me, and she informed me that she had some warrants,” the officer wrote.

Another officer on scene found a glass pipe with a white powdery residue on the driver’s side floorboard, along with a metal torch, a blue glass bong and blue metal straw.

The officer asked Davis who the items belonged to, and she said she did not know.

“I asked her when the last time she smoked meth was and she told me that it was earlier in the day,” the officer wrote.

Dispatch informed the officer that Davis had one felony warrant out of Bonneville County and one felony warrant out of Jefferson County.

Davis was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Prosecutors are additionally seeking a sentencing enhancement as a persistent violator due to past crimes.

Davis was given a $100,000 bond. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 26 at 8:30 a.m. at the Bingham County Courthouse.

